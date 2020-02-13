Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 121,089 Shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 50.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 120,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 121,089 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,652 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 428.1% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 55.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial during the third quarter worth $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.33.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $95.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.68. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The firm has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Read More: Hedge Funds Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.