Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $11.67 Million Stake in Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo Inc (NASDAQ:PDD) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 308,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $11,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $104,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the third quarter valued at about $130,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 24.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. 15.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PDD opened at $36.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. Pinduoduo Inc has a twelve month low of $18.46 and a twelve month high of $45.25. The stock has a market cap of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of -38.34 and a beta of 1.33.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($1.33). Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 30.59% and a negative return on equity of 32.14%. The company had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 122.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Pinduoduo Inc will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDD. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pinduoduo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.80 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised Pinduoduo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.99.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

