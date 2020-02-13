Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 23,871 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 658,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,871 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. owned 0.22% of Exelixis worth $11,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 105.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,167 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 36.8% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter valued at $162,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

EXEL stock opened at $20.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 6.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.93. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.02 and a fifty-two week high of $25.31.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXEL. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Sunday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Exelixis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

In other Exelixis news, Director Alan M. Garber sold 86,956 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $1,566,077.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 91,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,644,835.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $868,000.00. Insiders have sold 427,639 shares of company stock valued at $7,914,164 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

