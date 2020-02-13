Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $11.88 Million Stock Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,239 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $11,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 46,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,499,000 after acquiring an additional 23,888 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 59,298 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its position in Eversource Energy by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 3,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Eversource Energy by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 4,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.79.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $91.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.18. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $68.38 and a 12-month high of $93.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.24%.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

