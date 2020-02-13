Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 505,863 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,984 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Tenable by 333.8% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Tenable by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Tenable by 27.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In other Tenable news, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $407,389.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,671.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $34,620.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,838,589.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 55,073 shares of company stock worth $1,514,440 in the last ninety days. 31.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.18 and a beta of 2.57. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

