Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $12.36 Million Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,350 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,136 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $12,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,396,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,657 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,214 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,947 shares during the period. 79.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

In related news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,014,041.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares in the company, valued at $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LULU. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.17.

LULU opened at $253.94 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $141.01 and a one year high of $254.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.79.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

Recommended Story: What member countries make up the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.