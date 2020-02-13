Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,686 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,571 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $12,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. 86.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $59.47 on Thursday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $37.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.55.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.30. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DAL shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wolfe Research cut Delta Air Lines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.94.

In other news, COO W Gilbert West sold 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $514,866.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,616.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael P. Huerta acquired 1,025 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.38 per share, with a total value of $58,814.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,825 shares in the company, valued at $563,758.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

