Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $12.51 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,398 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,700 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $12,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $324,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 41,310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 166,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $10,526,000 after buying an additional 10,530 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 80,485 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after buying an additional 7,578 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1,254.2% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 343,769 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after buying an additional 318,384 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on shares of CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.82.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total value of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 404,182 shares of company stock worth $30,121,266 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock opened at $73.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $95.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

