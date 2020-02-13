Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 89.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,184 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,728 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in VMware were worth $12,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,414 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,755 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lifted its position in shares of VMware by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 2,200 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,729 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VMware by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VMW opened at $158.87 on Thursday. VMware, Inc. has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $64.71 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $151.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.97.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. VMware had a return on equity of 61.67% and a net margin of 67.21%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine downgraded VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nomura raised their target price on VMware from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $965,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,976,582.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total value of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,384,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

