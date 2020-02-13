JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) is Cambridge Trust Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 303,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.2% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $42,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 87.5% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $116.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Societe Generale lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.29.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 62,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.94, for a total transaction of $8,191,494.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Gordon Smith sold 11,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.04, for a total transaction of $1,617,072.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 425,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,336,557.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPM opened at $138.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $432.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.09 and a fifty-two week high of $141.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $136.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 15.19%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

