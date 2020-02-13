Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kroger Co (NYSE:KR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kroger Co (NYSE:KR) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kroger during the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Kroger by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 34,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 23,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.44, for a total value of $73,944.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 188,305 shares in the company, valued at $5,355,394.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KR opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Kroger Co has a 52 week low of $20.70 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.02.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). Kroger had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $27.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kroger Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on KR. TheStreet upgraded Kroger from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kroger from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kroger from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Kroger in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.74.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

