United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 11,647 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.15% of United States Steel worth $2,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 906,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,468,000 after buying an additional 156,893 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 660,320 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after buying an additional 105,628 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 188.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 639,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,300,000 after buying an additional 417,866 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 403,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 46,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United States Steel by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 370,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 79,590 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of NYSE:X opened at $9.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. United States Steel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.87 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 3.07.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.47. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 4.96% and a positive return on equity of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on X shares. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. Cfra lowered shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of United States Steel from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.05.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.