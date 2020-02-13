Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 123.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,650 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.55, for a total value of $96,607.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,453,839.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,325 shares of company stock worth $253,979. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $58.21 on Thursday. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.27 and a 1-year high of $63.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.26.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

