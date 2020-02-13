Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 2.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 958,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,739,000 after acquiring an additional 22,770 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 909,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,982 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 426,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,832,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Diageo by 3.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 352,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 586.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after acquiring an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DEO opened at $160.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $105.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.46. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $153.97 and a fifty-two week high of $176.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.48.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.4355 per share. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.63%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Diageo from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

