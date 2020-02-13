Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,272 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 5.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on AWK shares. UBS Group lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $133.00 to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a price target (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a report on Monday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Water Works has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.29.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $135.70 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.52. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66, a PEG ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

