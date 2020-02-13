AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 37,964 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,650 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $3,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $95.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.36. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $70.55 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The firm has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.57%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AmerisourceBergen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

In other news, Director Kathleen W. Hyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,442,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 64,417 shares of company stock worth $5,743,456. Insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

