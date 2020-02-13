Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 63,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,070 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.40% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDIS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 25.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 86.3% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FDIS opened at $51.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.85. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $51.40.

