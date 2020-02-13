ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 31.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,214 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDOG. Cardan Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 174,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $356,000. Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 19,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 55,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period.

Shares of SDOG opened at $47.24 on Thursday. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $47.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.56 and a 200-day moving average of $44.70.

