Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,425,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,699,000 after buying an additional 1,613,122 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 29.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,817,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,998 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 93.1% during the third quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 864,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,752,000 after purchasing an additional 416,739 shares during the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC lifted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 1,103.8% during the third quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 441,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,349,000 after purchasing an additional 404,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the third quarter worth $20,952,000. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $62.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Barclays set a $63.00 price objective on Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.04.

ATVI stock opened at $62.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.89 and a 1 year high of $63.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.90.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 23.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.79%.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.