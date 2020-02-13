Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 16,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the third quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 28,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $1,431,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total transaction of $736,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 921,962 shares of company stock valued at $43,861,316. Corporate insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.73.

SCHW stock opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.49. The firm has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.55% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is an increase from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

