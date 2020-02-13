Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 73.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $19,824,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $15,154,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 25,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total value of $287,785.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,876.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $266.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on S&P Global from $323.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.09.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $303.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $288.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.97. S&P Global Inc has a 52-week low of $194.81 and a 52-week high of $304.14. The company has a market capitalization of $72.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 23.92%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

