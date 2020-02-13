Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,729 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 61,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $43.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.52. Omega Healthcare Investors Inc has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $45.01.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $212.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.40 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 36.73% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors Inc will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.20%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 87.30%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Raymond James cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $2,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 183,032 shares in the company, valued at $8,053,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.95, for a total value of $1,073,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 174,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,379,750 in the last quarter. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

