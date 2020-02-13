Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,786 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 148.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 102,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $86,288,000 after purchasing an additional 61,380 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 85,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,878,000 after purchasing an additional 48,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,055.3% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 51,053 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,737,000 after purchasing an additional 46,634 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,640,000. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $868.00 price objective (up from $830.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $705.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $800.00 to $820.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $862.61.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total value of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $874.90, for a total transaction of $4,442,742.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,448,259.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,005 shares of company stock worth $67,957,034. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $900.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $864.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $821.25. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $592.73 and a 52-week high of $901.49. The company has a market cap of $24.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.74.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

