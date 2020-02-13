Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,464 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.

A number of research firms recently commented on AZN. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Svb Leerink began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target (up from $48.00) on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.35.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

Featured Article: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.