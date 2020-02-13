Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,464 Shares of AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,464 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $3,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.
AZN stock opened at $49.58 on Thursday. AstraZeneca plc has a 12 month low of $36.56 and a 12 month high of $51.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.48.
About AstraZeneca
AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.
