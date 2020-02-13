QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 99.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 621,762 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,711,006 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $415,652,000 after acquiring an additional 113,056 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,236,188 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,062,000 after acquiring an additional 45,360 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,899,681 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $255,839,000 after acquiring an additional 86,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,807,834 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $247,735,000 after acquiring an additional 50,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,190,524 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $167,093,000 after acquiring an additional 23,648 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $91.72 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.56. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.09 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,190 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.65, for a total value of $270,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,036. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,458 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,683. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.80.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

