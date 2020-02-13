Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Sells 2,927 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,927 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $3,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MNST. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 52,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 3rd quarter worth $3,778,000. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Monster Beverage by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 186,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. 65.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $69.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Monster Beverage Corp has a 12-month low of $52.23 and a 12-month high of $69.74.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total transaction of $2,664,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 86,250 shares of company stock worth $5,261,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

