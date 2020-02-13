Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. McAdam LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000.

NYSEARCA RGI opened at $141.37 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a one year low of $115.91 and a one year high of $141.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.41.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

