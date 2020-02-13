Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 602.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 93,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,499 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF were worth $3,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Financial Architects Inc boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 50,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 19,535 shares in the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 56.6% during the third quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 163,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 59,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 174,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after purchasing an additional 62,442 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ULST stock opened at $40.47 on Thursday. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $40.23 and a 1-year high of $40.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day moving average is $40.41.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.0753 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

