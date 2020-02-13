Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,527 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Twitter were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Twitter by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,617,035 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,024 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twitter by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,947,892 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $94,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,656 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,973,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at approximately $21,754,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Twitter by 38.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,621,454 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,804,000 after purchasing an additional 449,174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 9.15 and a quick ratio of 8.69. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $28.63 and a 12 month high of $45.85.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The social networking company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $994.89 million. Twitter had a net margin of 42.37% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Twitter news, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 13,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.73, for a total value of $532,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,840 shares of company stock worth $5,738,489 in the last three months. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Twitter from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Twitter from $34.50 to $36.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Twitter in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on Twitter from $43.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.64.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.