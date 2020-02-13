Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 72.0% in the third quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,401,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841,995 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,395,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,170,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,652 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 185.2% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 347,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,225,000 after acquiring an additional 225,419 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $18,733,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 20.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 988,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,952,000 after acquiring an additional 164,497 shares during the last quarter. 62.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.33.

Shares of PRU stock opened at $95.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Prudential Financial Inc has a fifty-two week low of $77.65 and a fifty-two week high of $106.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.23 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 7.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.22%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

