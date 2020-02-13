Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.53 Million Stock Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Marriott International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,125,000 after acquiring an additional 698,009 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its position in Marriott International by 809.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 493,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,392,000 after acquiring an additional 439,370 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,043,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Marriott International by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,201,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after acquiring an additional 238,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,061,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider John W. Marriott III sold 21,700 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.30, for a total transaction of $3,044,510.00. Also, Director Argiris Kyriakidis sold 1,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.45, for a total transaction of $212,175.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,356.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,162 shares of company stock valued at $17,045,311. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MAR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR opened at $150.78 on Thursday. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $115.93 and a one year high of $153.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $146.61 and a 200-day moving average of $135.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.31.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

