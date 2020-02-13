Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 177.0% in the third quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Travelers Companies stock opened at $135.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.98. Travelers Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $126.23 and a 1-year high of $155.09. The company has a market cap of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.17%.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total value of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,950,866. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

