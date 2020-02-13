John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,826 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.71% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JHSC. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 223,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after buying an additional 43,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 74,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 13,177 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 28,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 9,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:JHSC opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.82. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $24.62 and a 52 week high of $29.08.

