Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,153 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 27.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 32,909 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,153 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $33,000. First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the third quarter worth $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 12.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores stock opened at $120.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Ross Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $88.31 and a one year high of $122.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.99 and its 200 day moving average is $111.50.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 49.88% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROST. Barclays began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $131.00) on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

