3,183 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 20,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period.

Shares of IWN opened at $126.53 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $110.52 and a 52-week high of $130.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $126.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.22.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

