Cambiar Investors LLC Invests $591,000 in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Cambiar Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 7,360,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,879,000 after buying an additional 122,633 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 171.6% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,010,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,000,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,930,000 after purchasing an additional 114,950 shares during the period. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. purchased a new position in shares of PagSeguro Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,244,000. Finally, Pelham Global Financials Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 60.8% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Global Financials Ltd. now owns 689,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,567,000 after purchasing an additional 260,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $33.25 on Thursday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.62.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.77% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The company had revenue of $369.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAGS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PagSeguro Digital from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.60.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

