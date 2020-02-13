Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Stake in Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in shares of Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) by 45.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 46,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,342 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $143,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 22,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Despegar.com stock opened at $14.18 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $980.69 million, a P/E ratio of -67.52, a PEG ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $12.24. Despegar.com Corp has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $18.90.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DESP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Despegar.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

Despegar.com Company Profile

Despegar.com Corp. provides online travel agency services. It offers tours and corporate packages to destinations such as Paris, Cancun, Rio de Janeiro, Rome, Barcelona, and Las Vegas, as well as vehicle rentals and hotel bookings. The company was founded by Roberto Hernán Souviron, Federico Fuchs, Martín Rastellino, Ernesto Cadeiras and Christian Vilate in December 1999 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

