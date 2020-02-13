Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 11,210 Shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its position in shares of PGT Innovations Inc (NYSE:PGTI) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 150,223 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,210 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $2,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PGTI. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 4th quarter valued at $137,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in PGT Innovations by 95.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,578 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

In other PGT Innovations news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 11,850 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $177,868.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,340,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,114,375.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 33,939 shares of company stock valued at $512,263 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PGTI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $16.45 on Thursday. PGT Innovations Inc has a 52 week low of $13.30 and a 52 week high of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $949.08 million, a P/E ratio of 18.91, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

