Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 4,007 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,007 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $32,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 39.7% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.5% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $28.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $21.59 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.97. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

