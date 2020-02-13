Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Brink?s Company is the global leader in total cash management, secure route-based logistics and payment solutions including cash-in-transit, ATM services, cash management services (including vault outsourcing, money processing and intelligent safe services), and international transportation of valuables. Their customers include financial institutions, retailers, government agencies, mints, jewelers and other commercial operations. Their global network of operations in 41 countries serves customers in more than 100 countries. “

BCO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Brink’s in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Brink’s from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on shares of Brink’s from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Brink’s in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $111.00.

Brink’s stock opened at $84.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 153.64 and a beta of 1.52. Brink’s has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $97.12.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $935.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.29 million. Brink’s had a return on equity of 100.74% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink’s declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Brink’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,633,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 40,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brink’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,680,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $461,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $737,000.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers cash-in-transit services, including armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance; and network infrastructure services.

