Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $26.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

Get Albireo Pharma alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ALBO. BidaskClub lowered Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Albireo Pharma currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of ALBO stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.30 million, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.69. Albireo Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $38.69.

In related news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 255,809 shares of Albireo Pharma stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,371,989.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

Featured Article: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Albireo Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albireo Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.