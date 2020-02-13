Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Coverage Initiated at Leerink Swann

Leerink Swann started coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) in a report published on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ABEO. Mizuho restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Svb Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.18.

Shares of Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.99 and a beta of 2.16. Abeona Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stefano Buono bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.50 per share, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 270,000 shares in the company, valued at $675,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 144.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 6,782 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 408,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 33,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 10,088 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

