Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Given “Buy” Rating at B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $79.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NSIT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.25.

NSIT stock opened at $60.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Insight Enterprises has a 12 month low of $46.28 and a 12 month high of $73.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.50.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Bruce Armstrong sold 3,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.13, for a total value of $232,975.99. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSIT. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,806 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,255,000 after buying an additional 1,357,545 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,507,000. Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,168,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,392,404 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $313,837,000 after buying an additional 106,813 shares during the period. Finally, Argent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,179,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It sources, procures, stages, configures, integrates, tests, deploys, and maintains IT products spanning endpoints to infrastructure; and offers software life cycle, and hardware warranty and software maintenance services.

