HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $73.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen started coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.38.

QURE stock opened at $63.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.12. Uniqure has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 14.33 and a quick ratio of 14.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $298,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,663.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 11,975 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $736,103.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,847.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 126,178 shares of company stock worth $7,996,740 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Uniqure by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Uniqure by 1,990.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Uniqure by 21.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Uniqure by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Uniqure during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

