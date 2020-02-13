HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Posted by on Feb 13th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $73.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

QURE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Cowen started coverage on Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $67.00) on shares of Uniqure in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Uniqure presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $84.38.

QURE stock opened at $63.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23 and a beta of 1.12. Uniqure has a 1 year low of $35.17 and a 1 year high of $82.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 14.33 and a quick ratio of 14.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.52.

In related news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 4,000 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $298,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,399,663.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christian Klemt sold 11,975 shares of Uniqure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total value of $736,103.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,597 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,847.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 126,178 shares of company stock worth $7,996,740 over the last quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Uniqure by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Uniqure by 1,990.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Uniqure by 21.2% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Uniqure by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Uniqure during the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. 72.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uniqure

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Analyst Recommendations for Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE)

Receive News & Ratings for Uniqure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniqure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Grows Position in SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $3.76 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc
John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
iShares Global Healthcare ETF Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
iShares Global Healthcare ETF Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,153 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc.
Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Acquires 7,153 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc.
3,183 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC
3,183 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Acquired by Cambiar Investors LLC


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report