Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Svb Leerink restated a market perform rating on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.92.

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $12.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $6.26 and a 1 year high of $43.90. The company has a market cap of $484.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBYI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,716,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,507,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,688,000 after acquiring an additional 541,496 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 119.5% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 839,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,344,000 after acquiring an additional 456,921 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 273.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 487,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 356,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Puma Biotechnology by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 506,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 267,048 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

