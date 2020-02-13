Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) Downgraded by Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Goldman Sachs Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on LTG. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a report on Monday, January 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.37) to GBX 190 ($2.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 156.17 ($2.05).

Learning Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 165.40 ($2.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.14. Learning Technologies Group has a 52 week low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 163 ($2.14). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 148.01 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 123.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.79.

In related news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed bought 3,475,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 119 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £4,135,564.16 ($5,440,100.18).

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

Analyst Recommendations for Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

