Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They currently have a GBX 9,200 ($121.02) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 8,370 ($110.10). UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 0.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SPX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Friday, January 17th. BNP Paribas boosted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a £104 ($136.81) price target on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an “add” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Spirax-Sarco Engineering presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,351.67 ($109.86).

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

LON:SPX opened at GBX 9,255 ($121.74) on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 9,065.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8,416.14. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 52-week low of GBX 6,405 ($84.25) and a 52-week high of GBX 9,440 ($124.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion and a PE ratio of 30.91.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.