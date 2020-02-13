GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) PT Lowered to GBX 2,240 at Societe Generale

GlaxoSmithKline (LON:GSK) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,240 ($29.47) in a research report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale’s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GSK. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.99) target price on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on GlaxoSmithKline from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 1,750 ($23.02) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,852.87 ($24.37).

Shares of LON GSK opened at GBX 1,685.64 ($22.17) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,791.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,725.68. The firm has a market cap of $85.08 billion and a PE ratio of 18.20. GlaxoSmithKline has a twelve month low of GBX 1,485.20 ($19.54) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.43).

In related news, insider Judy Lewent purchased 788 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,344 ($30.83) per share, with a total value of £18,470.72 ($24,297.18). Over the last three months, insiders bought 810 shares of company stock valued at $1,885,602.

GlaxoSmithKline Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

