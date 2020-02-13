Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Given New GBX 890 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 890 ($11.71) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the real estate development company’s stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.45% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BDEV. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Barratt Developments from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 820 ($10.79) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.58) target price (up previously from GBX 860 ($11.31)) on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 789.58 ($10.39).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 852.10 ($11.21) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 784.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 685.39. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 535.60 ($7.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 824.12 ($10.84).

Barratt Developments PLC engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs residential properties, including apartments, penthouses, and communities; and develops and sells homes. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

