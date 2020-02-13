Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Receives Overweight Rating from Barclays

Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. They presently have a GBX 168 ($2.21) target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 160 ($2.10). Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PHP. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 150 ($1.97) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 147 ($1.93) to GBX 155 ($2.04) in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Tuesday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.10) price objective on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 163 ($2.14).

Shares of LON:PHP opened at GBX 163 ($2.14) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 158.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.05. Primary Health Properties has a 52 week low of GBX 115.20 ($1.52) and a 52 week high of GBX 160.80 ($2.12). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.19.

About Primary Health Properties

Primary Health Properties PLC (?PHP?) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (?REIT?) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

Analyst Recommendations for Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

